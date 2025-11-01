AIDA Freediving World Cup: TN's Archana sets five new national records

CHENNAI: Squadron Leader (Retd.) Archana Thiagarajan has set a new benchmark for Indian freediving by breaking five national records at the AIDA Freediving World Cup 2025 held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from October 15 to 22.

In her first-ever depth competition, the 34-year-old achieved a landmark by diving 45 metres vertically underwater in the ocean on two occasions across different disciplines. The feat established her as India’s deepest female freediver and marked a significant milestone for the country in international freediving.

Archana discovered freediving less than two years ago, has made a rapid transformation from military engineer to India’s most successful freediver. At the World Cup, she recorded dives of 43 metres in Constant Weight Bi-Fins, 45 metres in Constant Weight with Fins, 36 metres in Constant Weight No Fins — surpassing her own previous record — and 45 metres in Free Immersion.

By successfully reaching 45 metres in both Constant Weight and Free Immersion, Archana displayed remarkable technical mastery and physiological control, reinforcing India’s growing presence in the global freediving community.

Speaking about her journey, Archana said the experience tested her composure and focus underwater. “My depth journey revolved around learning to stay calm and efficient with increasing depths,” she said. “It tested not only my technique but also my patience and mindfulness.”

“Freediving challenged me in entirely new ways,” she added. “My instructor, Artem Verbat, guided me with precision and patience. I learned that true progress underwater depends on how relaxed and self-aware you can remain under pressure. The more you listen to your body, the more it teaches you.”