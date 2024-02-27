AICF elections end in 'agreed draw' as contest becomes unnecessary

CHENNAI: As it happens in a game of chess, an "agreed draw", a term in the sport where both the contestants mutually agree on a draw, seems to have come about in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) elections.

The two Returning Officers appointed for the election - Justice G.S. Sistani (retd), and Justice Rang Nath Pandey (retd) – on Tuesday evening announced that there were only 15 nominations filed for 15 posts in the AICF.

"Members are informed that today, i.e. February 27, 2024 till 3 p.m., was the last day of receiving the nomination. Only 15 nominations were received for 15 posts," the two Returning Officers in a signed notice said.

It is learnt officials burnt midnight oil on Monday to come out with an amicable solution.

A person in the know of things, preferring anonymity, told IANS: "Nitin Narang from The Haryana Chess Association has filed nomination for the President's post, Dev A. Patel from Gujarat State Chess Association for the post of Secretary and Dharmendra Kumar, from All Bihar Chess Association, for the Treasurer's post."

Nominations for the posts of six Vice Presidents and six Joint Secretaries have also been filed. It is said the officials must have agreed on a consensus as the Delhi High Court will not brook any violation of the National Sports Development Code, 2011 and its judgement dated August 16, 2022.

As per the election notice issued earlier by AICF, nominations will be scrutinised on March 1 at 10.45 a.m. and valid nominations will be announced and communicated. Withdrawals of nominations are permitted from March 1 to March 3 (3 p.m) and will be publicly displayed on the AICF official website. The final list of candidates will be displayed on March 4. If required, elections will be conducted during the General Body Meeting on March 10 and formal declaration of election results will be made.