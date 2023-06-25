Ahmed’s unbeaten ton goes in vain

CHENNAI: Skipper Ahmed Batsha’s (109 not out off 104 balls, 9 fours, 5 sixes) unbeaten hundred went in vain as Ebenezer MHSS suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Ramachandraa Public School in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match at the Wahe Guru ‘B’ Ground here on Saturday.

BRIEF SCORES: St. Bede’s AIHSS 232/6 in 42 overs (KV Raghav 81, D Shailesh Dev 34) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega (CBSE) 161 in 36 overs (Pranav 31, Rishwanth 60, V Shavin 3/13, BN Dharanikumar 3/14). Ebenezer MHSS 190/9 in 50 overs (Ahmed Batsha 109*) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 191/6 in 34 overs (Jayanth Balamurugan 65, AG Vishwanand 51, S Saatvik 39, RT Vetriselvan 4/42). Jeppiar MHSS 265 in 49 overs (B Siddharth 52, CK Vishal 78, Dominic Kishore 56, K Om Ainesh 3/34) bt PSBB Millennium 153 in 32 overs (K Om Ainesh 36, D Pranavkumar 36). PS Senior Secondary School 206/8 in 50 overs (R Ashwath 25, Ashwath 34, Sai Rakshith 27) lost to Sir Mutha School 207/2 in 36.2 overs (Aswatha Ram 35, R Deepak 74*, Abhishek Ashok 73)