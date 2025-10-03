Ahmedabad Test: India in complete command

AHMEDABAD: KL Rahul’s 11th hundred grounded the West Indies before Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja followed the suit with stylish tons as India literally batted the visitor out of the opening Test taking a huge lead of 286 runs at the end of second day’s play.

At stumps, India was 448 for 5 and with the West Indies spinners getting appreciable turn and bounce off the rough, the host will like to finish the game by the end of the third day itself and consolidate its position in the World Test Championship points table.

Rahul (100 off 197 balls), Jurel (125 off 210 balls) and Jadeja (104 batting off 176 balls) had their own distinct approach to Test match batting and even interesting ways of celebrations.

Rahul’s was for his infant daughter while Jurel’s gun salute was for the Indian Army while Jadeja’s now familiar sword celebration is something people wait for.

India through 128 overs scored at 3.50 runs per over which is reminiscent of Test cricket from a bygone era but also hit 45 boundaries and eight sixes -- five of them by Jadeja, same shot in the same region.

While Rahul brought an end to his century drought at home by hitting his second century since December 2016, Jurel brought up his maiden Test century in only his sixth Test for India having made his debut last year.

Jadeja, whose purple patch saw the venerable all-rounder notching up his seventh score in last six Tests in excess of 50 including two hundreds since the England tour, brought up his sixth century in the format.

Jurel and Jadeja put on 206 runs for the fifth wicket for an imposing fifth-wicket stand, but they also narrowly missed breaking the record for highest fifth wicket partnership for India against West Indies, which belonged to VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar who put on 214 runs at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in October 2002.

The partnership ended when Jurel, who smacked 15 fours and three sixes got an inside edge off Khary Pierre late in the day to be caught behind for the West Indies debutant’s maiden wicket in Tests.

On the second day, India opted for a traditional approach with the bat to pile up immense pressure on the West Indies.

Gill and Rahul resumed India’s innings at 121 for 2 and by drinks in the first session, the deficit of 41 runs was erased with the two batters going about their jobs with ease.

In the 56th over off Pierre, Rahul reverse-swept a ball for a four which was enjoyed thoroughly by the Indian captain who tried to emulate his partner in the next. However, Roston Chase’s (2/90) delivery, which pitched on off, took a leading edge and Justin Greaves in first slip was nimble to move in direction of the ball to grab an easy catch.

Brief scores: West Indies 162 vs India 448/5 in 128 overs (D Jurel 125, R Jadeja 104 batting, KL Rahul 100, S Gill 50)