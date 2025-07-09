Ahead of Lord’s Test, India’s premier pacer looks to regain rhythm

LONDON: Jasprit Bumrah looked all set for a return to action as India’s pace spearhead had an extensive net session ahead of the Lord’s Test, bowling for roughly 45 minutes before switching focus to his batting against left-arm spin and throwdowns.

Captain Shubman Gill had made it clear at Edgbaston that Bumrah will be back in action after missing the second Test due to workload management.

In the team’s first session ahead of the third Test, Bumrah seemed to be in good spirits, constantly chatting with fellow teammates and at times with the travelling Indian media.

In all likelihood, Prasidh Krishna will make way for Bumrah in the playing XI.

Bumrah gradually bowled full tilt in the session but someone who worked even harder was left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who ran in for close to an hour.

With the pitch expected to post a tougher challenge to the batters, it remains to be seen if India sticks to the same XI of Edgbaston that included two spinners and three pacers with Nitish Reddy being the fourth pace option.

Among the players who were not part of the session were Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Having played the first two games, Siraj has bowled the most number of overs among Indian pacers.

Though he always gives his 100 per cent on the field, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said his workload will be managed at some point.

“The workload management is not only for Bumrah. Every bowler’s fitness, every bowler’s issues are different. But, I think, there is enough rest in between. After this match, there is a turnaround (long gap). But, Siraj is someone who bowls a lot,” said Kotak.

Kotak says Lord’s wicket will be challenging

Kotak is expecting the pitch for the Lord’s Test to be much more challenging for the batters than the flat tracks of first two games but as long his batters don’t play “undue shots”, it should not be a problem.

The wicket two days before the game had plenty of grass, some of which would be shaved on the eve of the match.

“The is a little green in the wicket, which we saw in the last two matches, it is more than that. But tomorrow, the last cutting they do the day before the match, after that we can talk,” Kotak said on Tuesday.

“And generally at Lord’s... The scores of the first and second innings are comparatively low. So, we can expect that it will be helpful for bowlers.”Asked for his thoughts on Archer’s return, he said: “It will be a challenge, Jofra coming in. There might be a couple of bowling changes in the England team.

“Wicket also will be a little more challenging. And, after last two games, if, as a host, England think that they want to give a little bit more challenging wicket, it is fair enough. You bat well, it is fine. If you don’t any wicket will be a challenge,” said the Saurashtra veteran.