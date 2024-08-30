After Paris dejection, Ayhika upbeat about making the cut for LA 2028

CHENNAI: The Indian Table Tennis women contingent comprising Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath had a successful run at the Paris Olympics, reaching the quarter-final for the first ever time. Following the games, most paddlers were scheduled to return to Chennai for the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

However, amid these preparations, 24-year-old Archana, who picked the only win in the tie against Germany in quarters, announced her decision to quit the sport and pursue higher studies abroad.

Archana was selected over Ayhika Mukherjee, who had a remarkable run in the lead-up to the Paris Games, including a win over the world number 1, Sun Yingsha of China, at the world table tennis championships earlier this year.

It was the Chinese star’s first loss in a team event at the world championships.

Ayhika travelled to Paris as a reserve player. Many people might have felt disappointed or resentful that despite the strong performances, it wasn't them selected for the main team. However, the 27-year-old, with a bright smile, expressed no such feelings about not getting to play.

"Perhaps it was God's plan for Archana to play, as she was planning to quit afterward. I was able to train with the team, travel with them, and learn a lot. Maybe God wants me to learn now so that I can perform my best in the next Olympics," Ayhika told DT Next.

Ayhika had to skip tournaments in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, which negatively affected her rankings. This ultimately led to Archana being selected, as she had a higher ranking.

While Archana received support from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Olympics Gold Quest (OGQ), and other sponsors, Ayhika relies solely on OGQ.

"I am grateful to OGQ for supporting me and helping me participate in tournaments," Ayhika said. "I don't have multiple sponsors."

Ayhika acknowledges the need for more support to play more tournaments and improve her singles ranking. However, she believes that ultimately, one's performance on the court is the most important factor. "I want to continue playing well, and let everything else fall into place naturally," she added.

"It's not just about sponsorships. I need to keep playing well, and I now have the confidence that I can participate in many tournaments with the resources I have," she said.