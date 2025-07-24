After Old Trafford honour, Farokh rues lack of recognition back home

MANCHESTER: Farokh Engineer was on Wednesday bestowed with a rare honour of having a stand named after an Indian cricketer in an overseas ground the storied Old Trafford in Manchester.

The B Stand, located in between the Player and Media Centre and the extension of the Hilton hotel at Old Trafford, was formally named as the Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer Stand before the toss of the fourth Test.

Both Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Lloyd were in attendance as the stand was unveiled in recognition of their immense contribution to the Lancashire Cricket Club.

“It is a proud moment not only for me but for India as well. Both Clive and I were talking about it in the morning. We never thought something like this would be done in our honour. God is Great. This makes up for not receiving recognition in my own country,” Engineer told PTI.

Engineer, 87, played the majority of his cricket in Bombay, particularly at the Brabourne Stadium. “It isa shame that my achievements are not recognised where I played most of my cricket,” he said. However, Engineer was thankful to the BCCI for presenting him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

India international Engineer was Lancashire’s wicketkeeper, playing 175 matches for the county from 1968 to 1976, scoring 5,942 runs, holding 429 catches and claiming 35 stumpings.

Engineer’s dashing displays with the bat and his dazzling skills behind the stumps, sparked a golden era at Lancashire who were the undisputed one-day kings in the 1970s.