After exchanging hugs and pleasantries, Ashwin leaves with promise of being 'just a call away'

BRISBANE: The Indian dressing room was overwhelmed with emotions on Wednesday but R Ashwin maintained a stoic expression all along.

Soon after his last press conference as an international cricketer, where he broke the news of his retirement to those who chronicled his illustrious career, Ashwin was on his way to the Indian dressing room, when Matthew Hayden stepped out to greet him as match referee Ranjan Madugalle hugged the great off-spinner.

A few steps later, he exchanged pleasantries with Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins on the corridor as they gifted the Indian ace a signed Australian team jersey, and finally, Aswhin made his way into the Indian dressing room.

With the music of a poignant Tamil song playing in the background, Ashwin then delivering a heartwarming speech, during which he promised his teammates that he would always be "just a call away" for them.

Ashwin's announcement to retire with immediate effect did come as a surprise as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy trickled into final two Tests of the series, leaving behind one of its great characters who will not be a part when action resumes on the Boxing Day in Melbourne.

He walked towards the press conference room with a smile on his face.

Later, the Indian support staff members had lined up to meet Ashwin before he re-entered the group of players, albeit for the final time. Among them were fielding coach T Dilip, left-arm throwdown specialist from Sri Lanka Nuwan Seneviratne, and many more.

Having entered the change room amid thunderous claps, Ashwin was greeted by those who are now entrusted to take Indian cricket forward — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant among others.

Ashwin must have chosen his every word with a lot of thought before speaking to his teammates.

"I don't know how to go about this. Honestly, it is easier to speak in the team huddle. Even though I'm not exhibiting it, it is truly a very emotional moment for me," Ashwin said in a video shared by BCCI.

"Aisa feel ho raha hai ki… (it is feeling like) when in 2011-12 I toured here, my first Australian tour, I saw everybody transition. I saw Rahul (Dravid) bhai left, Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji left...

"But trust me guys, everybody's time comes, and today was to leave my time."

Ashwin said the last four-five years of international cricket was the time when he truly made some special relationships, having been a part of the Indian side since November 2011.

"I have enjoyed it, thoroughly enjoyed it, built some great relationships and friendships over the last four-five years notably, and I am leaving behind some of my teammates who have been playing (with me)," he said.

"Every passing year in the last 4-5 years, I have felt how much more I value their relationship and how much more I value them as a player."

Ashwin said he may have been gone but the "cricket nut" in him will always keep him involved.

"I've had a great time. I will be taking a flight back home, but I will be tuned to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne," Ashwin said.

"The cricketer in me, the Indian cricketer, international cricketer might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end, so I will be looking forward to each one of your performances and all the very best," he said.

He left his India teammates with the promise that he is "just a call away" for them.

"If at all you guys need anything, I'm just a call away. Thank you so much once again, thanks Rohit. Thanks, Virat, thanks, Gauti Bhai. I'm so happy today," Ashwin said.

An emotional Rohit Sharma offered him a piece after he cut his farewell cake, while Mohammed Siraj gave him three salutes, and KL Rahul hugged him. Ashwin got emotional as he embraced Shubman Gill.