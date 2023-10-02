Aditi Ashok on winning silver winning golf event: "I think it goes a long way"

HANGZHOU: Aditi Ashok, who won a historic silver medal at the women's individual golf event at the Asian Games, has said that playing at the event has been a different experience.

"That feels good…To do it for golf, which I feel has never been one of the more popular sports in India. So, doing well in that sport at the Asian Games, I think goes a long way," Aditi told IOC.

"Personally, I feel like I should have won gold because I was leading by 7 shots going into the final day...overall, a silver medal I think is still pretty good.

“Those are all new experiences no matter how many games you have played. Also, I play 25 tournaments a year on the European Tour and the LPGA. None of those are like this, although I have done it before they are always overwhelming experiences," she added.

Aditi is the first Indian woman golfer to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Aditi was leading the table for three rounds. However, she dropped her position in the final round. Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol won the gold medal.