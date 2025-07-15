Adida Freediving C'ship: IAF veteran sets four freediving national records

CHENNAI: Archana Thiagarajan, a former Squadron Leader with the Indian Air Force, has made an extraordinary splash in the world of freediving, securing four national records at her inaugural AIDA Freediving World Championships in Wakayama, Japan. The remarkable achievement comes just a year after she was introduced to the sport during a sabbatical to Indonesia.

Hailing from Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, Archana's records, all achieved in the pool, include an impressive 137 metres in Dynamic with Bi-Fins, 125 metres in Dynamic with Fins, and 94 metres in Dynamic with No Fins. She also displayed her exceptional breath-holding capability with a record of 4 minutes and 22 seconds during the Static Apnea event.

Archana's journey into freediving began unexpectedly after she retired from the Indian Air Force in January 2024, following a decade of service. She embarked on a year-long sabbatical to travel, with Indonesia being a key destination. While planning her itinerary, a friend suggested trying freediving, knowing Archana's background as a national-level competitive swimmer.

"I just wanted to give it a try since it was new to me," Archana told DT Next. It was during a freediving course in Indonesia that her instructor immediately recognised her potential. Despite having only two weeks of introduction to the sport, and primarily leveraging her extensive swimming background and a recent yoga instructor course, Archana participated in a local competition and set three national records.

The 33-year-old attributes her swift success to a combination of factors: her lifelong dedication to swimming, which began at the age of six and saw her earn over 400 medals representing her school and state, and her more recent deep dive into yoga. "Swimming is already good for lungs," she added, highlighting how the combination of her early days in the water and the breathing techniques learned through yoga created a powerful synergy.

Her career in the Indian Air Force, where she served for 10 years as a Squadron Leader, also saw Archana continue her swimming prowess. She even represented the tri-services in the senior nationals in 2018, becoming the first female to achieve that feat. This continuous connection with water, coupled with the mental resilience honed in the armed forces, proved instrumental in her freediving pursuits. "It is a game where it is like 80% mental and 20% physical," she stated, adding that the discipline and willpower required for military service perfectly translated to the demanding mental aspect of freediving.

While acknowledging the burgeoning nature of freediving in India, Archana highlighted the existing challenges regarding infrastructure and awareness. "This sport is just growing in the country, and we have very few instructors," she said, pointing out the lack of suitable depth at many Indian pools and the general unfamiliarity of the sport among facility staff.

Of her four records, Archana finds Static Apnea the most challenging. "It tests your will like crazy," she said, describing the intense mental battle to override the body's urge to breathe. Technically, Dynamic with No Fins presents its own hurdles, resembling an "underwater breaststroke" that is particularly demanding for those without a swimming background.