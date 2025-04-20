Actor Ajith meets with another racing accident, escapes unhurt

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar, who is basking in the success of Good Bad Ugly and fully focusing on his sporting career, has once again met with an accident during a practice session in Belgium.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a couple of days ago, Ajith Kumar lost control of his racing car, leading to an accident. Fortunately, the actor escaped without any major injuries, and only the front portion of the car was damaged.





Circulated news for #AjithKumar accident is untrue, it happened last Thursday and it's driven by #Fabian under practice session in #AjithKumarRacing car.



However AK and Fabian are alright and participate in the race as well!#AjithKumarRacingpic.twitter.com/7RXbugTbzo — Prakash (@prakashpins) April 19, 2025





This is not the first accident Ajith Kumar has had in recent months. He was involved in crashes during practice sessions in Dubai and Portugal but escaped unscathed.

Currently, Ajith Kumar's racing team is participating in the GT4 European Series in Belgium.

The GT4 series is a premier sports car championship featuring GT4-spec vehicles competing across Europe's renowned circuits. The series emphasizes cost-effective racing and serves as a platform for amateur drivers. It includes multiple classes, such as Silver, Pro-Am, and Am, to accommodate varying driver experience levels.

Ajith has a long list of racing events this year. The actor is to participate in the race in Zandvoort circuit, which is to be held between May 16-18.

The actor will again be seen in action between June 26 and 29 at the Spa circuit and between July 18 and 20 at the Misano circuit.

In August this year, Ajith is to race at the Nurburgring circuit before finally rounding off the season at Barcelona, the race at which is to be held between October 10 and 12.

