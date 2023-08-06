ACT hockey: China hold Korea to 1-1 draw in league match

CHENNAI: Defending champions Korea Republic failed to capitalise on an early goal and were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly China in their third match in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.

Korea went into the lead in the 18th minute when Jang Jong-Hyun converted a penalty corner in the key round-robin league match. China came back strongly in the second half to score a field goal through Chen Chongcong in the 43rd minute to salvage one point from the match, their first point of the tournament.

Korea are second in the standings with five points from three matches with Malaysia leading the table with six points from two games.

After a goalless first quarter, Korea went ahead when Jang Jong-Hyun put them ahead in the 18th minute, converting a penalty corner.

Korea, who enjoy a 7-1 head-to-head advantage over China with one drawn encounter, made many attacks but their efforts were thwarted by the Chinese defence and goalkeeper. They were also reduced to 10 men twice -- first through a green card for Jung Man-Jae, around the time China scored the equaliser via Chen Chongcong. The second time when Lee Seung-Hoon was shown a yellow card. China too were reduced to 10 players when Zhu Weijiang was shown a green card.

Next up for Korea is a clash with hosts India on August 7 while China will face Japan on August 9.