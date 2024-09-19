Act against hate speech against Rahul, says Congress MP Jothimani

CHENNAI: Congress MP S Jothimani on Thursday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must immediately act on his party leaders publicly threatening the Leader of Opposition with death.

"The BJP has bared its hate-filled fangs again with its leaders publicly threatening the LoP with death. While this is routine for the BJP, given the fact that he comes from a family of martyrs who suffered political killings, this is particularly unconscionable," said Jothimani, in a message posted on her 'X' page.

Calling the silence of the BJP top brass led by PM Modi on the violent speech issue is deafening, Jothimani said, "We cannot look away from this. The Prime Minister must act immediately." "It is more alarming that this hate-filled rhetoric is not being spewed by just anyone, they're political leaders that the BJP has entrusted with power. They have been given a platform to sway the masses towards violence, with full immunity," Jothimani added.