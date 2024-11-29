Accept ‘Hybrid Model’, ICC to PCB

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council has told Pakistan to either accept the ‘Hybrid’ model of hosting for next year’s Champions Trophy or be prepared to be ousted from the event after the PCB’s adamant stand led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board on Friday.

The emergency meeting in Dubai was meant to thrash out the schedule of the event in February-March next year but could not achieve a consensus after Pakistan once again rejected the ‘Hybrid’ model despite India’s firm refusal to travel there owing to security concerns.

It is understood that most of the ICC board members were sympathetic towards Pakistan’s situation, but PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was, nonetheless, advised to accept the ‘Hybrid’ model as the only “plausible solution” for the current imbroglio.

If a ‘Hybrid’ model is adopted, India’s share of Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE.

“Look, no broadcaster will give a penny to an ICC event which does not have India and even Pakistan knows that. The ICC meeting on Saturday will only happen if Mr Mohsin Naqvi agrees with the ‘Hybrid Model’,” an ICC Board source said.

“If not, then ICC Board might have to shift the tournament entirely to a different country (could be UAE too) but it will be held without Pakistan,” he added.

Friday’s meeting, which was chaired by deputy chairperson Imran Khwaja owing to outgoing head Greg Barclay’s absence for unspecified reasons, was brief after Naqvi reiterated his country’s position once again. This was to be Barclay’s last official engagement before the taking of charge by new chair Jay Shah early next month.