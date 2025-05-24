Abhay, Anahat win big at Squash Doubles Nationals

CHENNAI: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh emerged as the standout performers at the second edition of the Squash Doubles National Championships, held from 20 to 23 May at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

Abhay claimed two titles at the event—first pairing with Velavan Senthilkumar to win the men’s doubles with a commanding 11-5, 11-4 victory, and then teaming up with Anahat to take the mixed doubles crown after a hard-fought 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 final.

In the women’s doubles, the experienced Joshna Chinappa and teenager Anahat Singh combined to secure the title with an 11-4, 11-9 win.

The event served as a national selection trial for the upcoming Asian Doubles Championships, scheduled for the end of June in Malaysia. Featuring several of India’s top-ranked players, the tournament is gaining momentum as a fixture on the domestic squash calendar.

A total prize purse of Rs 3.3 lakh was distributed among the winners during the closing ceremony, which also saw the presence of former India hockey captain Padma Shri V Baskaran.

This edition marked the second running of the national doubles championship, introduced in 2024 to boost the doubles format in Indian squash and offer competitive exposure to top domestic talent.