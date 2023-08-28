A pleasant surprise: Pragati shares experience of speaking to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Young Indian archer Pragati, who defied the odds to clinch a gold medal in the recently concluded World University Games in China, expressed her delight after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi live on air during his monthly radio broadcast — 'Mann Ki Baat'. The 17-year-old archer produced a major upset along with Aman Saini to upend the tournament favourites from South Korea 157-156 in the mixed event.

However, the Korean team got their revenge in the women’s team event final, with Pragati and her team going down and settling for silver. PM Modi lauded the Indian athletes for their exceptional performance in the entire tournament. Sharing her experience of speaking with PM Modi live on air, in the 104th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Pragati told ANI, "I wasn't aware that this medal in the World University Games was worth a live conversation with the PM. I was delighted to speak to him. It felt really good and came as a pleasant surprise."

Overall, India finished seventh in the FISU World University Games with a best-ever haul of 26 medals — 11 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze. The 31st edition of the games was held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. Significantly, before this edition, India managed to win just 18 medals in all the World University Games held since 1959. For India, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was the most successful athlete at the World University Games, winning four medals.

Tomar earned gold medals in the men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions and was also part of the men's 10m air rifle team that won gold. He also won bronze in the men's 50m rifle three-position team. Manu Bhaker, the Youth Olympic Games champion, and Sift Kaur Samra won many golds as well. Manu won gold in both the individual and team events in the women's 10m air pistol. In the women's 50m rifle 3 places, Sift Kaur Samra replicated Manu's victory.

Priyanka Goswami, who has a silver medal in the 10,000m walk at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Athletics Championships, finished seventh, the best among all Indians at the event, clocking timings of 1:40:39 — a good 12 seconds short of her national record of 1:28:45, achieved in 2021.

Pooja Kumawat (1:45:30), Mansi Negi (1:46:04) and Nikita Lamba (1:50:11) earned finishes at 15th, 16th and 21st spots respectively. The next edition of the World University Games is slated to take place in 2025 in Germany.