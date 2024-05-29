A look at top five wicket-takers in T20 WC history

NEW DELHI: The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. The 'Men in Blue' will start their T20 World Cup voyage on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Meanwhile, the most-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. Before the start of the mega event, here's a look at the top five wicket-takers in T20 WC history.

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads the list of the highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history, with 47 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 18.63. Source: X/@BangladeshCricket

Shahid Afridi Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi picked up 39 wickets in 34 games at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 6.71. He holds the second spot on the chart. Source: Abu Dhabi T10

Lasith Malinga Legendary bowler Lasith Malinga bagged 38 wickets after appearing in 31 games. He had an average of 20.07 and an economy rate of 7.43. He used to play a crucial role in the death overs for the Sri Lankan side. Source: ICC

Saeed Ajmal Pakistan bowler Saeed Ajmal played 23 matches for his country in the T20 World Cup and picked up 36 wickets. He had an average of 16.86 and an economy rate of 6.79. Source: X/@REALsaeedajmal

Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis stands in fifth place on the list with 35 wickets from 21 matches. Source: ICC



