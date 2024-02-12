A look at the stars of Australia's ICC U19 World Cup win

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Australia beat India in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup to secure their fourth title. The Aussies also managed to break their losing streak of two games against India in U19 WC finals. Let us look at the stars of Australia's World Cup campaign
Harry Dixon
The young left-hander with strokeplay similar to legendary opener David Warner was Australia's top scorer with 309 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.14, with three half-centuries. He scored 42 in 56 balls in the final.
Hugh Weibgen
The Aussie skipper led from the front, scoring 48 in 66 balls in the final. He ended up as the fourth-highest run-getter, scoring 304 runs in seven matches at an average of 50.66, with a century and a fifty. His best score was 120.
Callum Vadler
The Aussie quick took two wickets of Arshin Kulkarni and Murugan Abhishek in the final. In six matches, he took 14 wickets with two four-wicket hauls at an average of 11.71, ending as Aussies' top wicket-taker and overall fourth.
Tom Straker
Another Australian quick who dominated the tournament. He took the match-winning wicket of Saumy Pandey in the final, ending the tournament with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 11, which also included a six-wicket haul against Pakistan in the semis. He also ended up as the fifth-highest wicket-taker.
Mahli Beardman
The young pacer was the star in the final, taking 3/15 in seven overs. He got crucial wickets of Adarsh Singh, Indian skipper Uday Saharan and Musheer Khan. He ended with 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.50, with the best figures of 3/15.