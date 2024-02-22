A look at RCB's overseas squad ahead of campaign opener Vs UP Warriorz

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ready to roar against UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024, scheduled to begin on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bolstered by a balanced squad, RCB will look to start their campaign at the home ground on a positive note.

RCB Captain, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side which features several talented players under the guidance of experienced head coach Luke Williams, who is an acclaimed women's cricket coach.

Here's a look at the overseas players squad of the RCB for the Women's Premier League 2024 and their stories.

Ellyse Alexandra Perry

Bought for: Rs 1.70 Crore

Batting Style: Right-Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Fast Medium

Role: All Rounder

A global cricketing icon, she has been the pillar for Australian Women's Cricket for more than two decades- Ellyse Perry became the youngest Australian ever to play international cricket when she debuted against New Zealand in July 2007, before her 17th birthday.

Known as the run machine for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash, she was Australia's leading wicket-taker at the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean back in 2010.

That included a Player-of-the-Match performance in the final, where her three wickets helped restrict New Zealand in a thrilling run chase.

Chosen as the ICC Women's Player of the Decade in 2010, Perry also happens to be the only sportswoman from Australia to represent her country in the World Cup in two sports- both in Soccer and Cricket.

Ellyse had an alluring prospect of a long-term career in soccer while she was playing for the Matildas before her call-up to the national cricket team.

While she was representing Australia as part of the National Cricket team she also juggled up, representing the Sydney FC in the Women's League.

Perry's most significant batting performance in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup came as she played a pivotal role in securing a sixth T20 world championship for her team.

This was achieved with a 19-run victory over South Africa in the final at Newlands Cricket Ground. Sophie Devine Bought for: Rs 50 LacsBatting Style: Right-Hand BatBowling Style: Right Arm MediumRole: All Rounder



With the vision to represent her country at the Olympics, Sophie Devine pursued Hockey at the highest level for the Black Sticks.

However, cricketing opportunities landed at her door, right at the time when she was dropped from the Beijing Olympic Team in 2006.

From a bowler who sometimes batted at number 11, Sophie Devine developed into one of the leading all-rounders and most destructive batters in the game.

In New Zealand's opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka back in 2020, Devine achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first cricketer, irrespective of gender, to record six consecutive scores of fifty or more in T20I cricket.

Throughout the tournament, she emerged as the top run-scorer for New Zealand, amassing a total of 132 runs across four matches.



The Kiwi was named both the ODI and T20 women's Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season and she also holds the world record for scoring the fastest-ever 50 in Women's Twenty20 International (from 18 balls).

In April 2022, the Birmingham Phoenix selected her for the 2022 season of The Hundred in England. Subsequently, in June 2022, Devine was appointed as the captain of the New Zealand cricket team for the tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.



While Sophie has always loved to explore various sports and just play for the love of the game, currently she has been exploring Rugby big time, who knows one may see her someday representing Australia at the Rugby World Cup too!

Georgia Wareham

Bought for: Rs 40 Lacs

Batting Style: Right-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Legbreak

Role: Bowler



Inspired by the achievements of her fellow Victorian and Australian cricketer, Shane Warne, Wareham's childhood dreams propelled her to become a T20 World Cup hero for her country.

Securing her position as Australia's premier female leg spinner in 2018, she played a pivotal role in the 2018 T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean.

In the final against England, Wareham showcased her skills by taking 2 for 11 and executing a crucial direct-hit runout.

Continuing her stellar performance, Wareham played a key role in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph on home soil two years later.

During the pool stage, she made a significant impact by taking 3 for 17 against New Zealand, ensuring Australia's qualification for the semi-final.

Hailing from Mortlake, located two-and-a-half hours west of Melbourne, Wareham's introduction to cricket took place in the backyard, where she played alongside her brother Jordan.

Her cricket journey progressed through the ranks, initially playing men's cricket in the district, before transitioning into Victoria's elite pathway system. Eventually, she joined the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL, further solidifying her reputation as a skilled and accomplished cricketer.

Besides a lethal leggie, Wareham is an aggressive batter lower down the order. Kate CrossBought for: Rs 30 LacsBatting Style: Right-hand BatBowling Style: Right Arm Medium FastRole: Bowler



Kate Cross, a pace bowler, etched her name in history in 2006 as the first female cricketer welcomed into the Lancashire Academy.

Her journey to her England debut was marked by perseverance, as the call-up came during the 2011 Australia tour, but she had to bide her time until October 2013 in the West Indies.

Initially contemplating giving up cricket, Cross's patience paid off when, in her maiden international spell, she dismantled West Indies' top order, claiming 4 for 51 and earning the Player of the Match accolade.

The significance continued with her Test debut in early 2014 at Perth.

Taking the new ball on the third evening, Cross showcased her pace and accuracy, dismissing three Australian top-order batsmen and significantly contributing to England's triumph. Her figures of 6 for 70 in the match reflected her impact.



Daughter of FA Cup-winning footballer David Cross, Kate's cricket journey began at Heywood Cricket Club at the age of eight.

Recognized as an England prospect since joining the Lancashire Women's senior side at 13, she made history in April 2015 as the first woman to play in the Central Lancashire League for Heywood, impressing with a haul of 3 for 19 and later achieving a career-best 8 for 47.

Graduating from Leeds University in May 2014, Cross secured one of the first full-time professional contracts for England In February 2022, Cross was honored with the ESPNcricinfo Women's Bowling Performance Award for 2021, acknowledging her remarkable achievement of taking figures of 5/34 against India.

Subsequently, in April 2022, she joined the Manchester Originals for the 2022 season of The Hundred. Further, in July 2022, she earned a spot in England's squad for the cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.



Sophie Molineux

Bought for: Rs 30 Lacs

Batting Style: Left-hand Bat

Bowling Style: Slow Left Arm Orthodox

Role: Bowler

Sophie Molineux, born on January 17, 1998, in eastern Victoria, has been enchanted by the world of cricket since her early childhood.

Sophie Molineux's cricket journey began with her father, who fostered her love for the game and coached her.

Discovered by former Australia head coach John Harmer, she showcased early brilliance with a remarkable 140-run partnership with her father.

A standout performer from a young age, Sophie's achievements include a seven-wicket haul for zero runs at 12 and a powerful 98 off 60 balls at 13. Her skills flourished under Harmer's guidance, making her a rising star in cricket.



Debuting in Australian Women's T20 International Cricket in 2018 and subsequently in Women's One Day International in October 2018, Sophie Molineux made a stellar impact.

In the Women's National Cricket League, she notched up 7 wickets at an average of 20.71. Despite setbacks, including a back fracture in 2014 and a dislocated shoulder in-state training, she showcased resilience.

Recognized as the Betty Wilson Young Player of the Year in 2017, Molineux's consistent excellence earned her six Player of the Match awards.

In January 2020, Molineux was selected for Australia's squad in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, held on home soil.

In the final showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, she contributed with a bowling performance of 1/21, aiding her team in a resounding 85-run victory over India and securing their second consecutive world championship.



Nadine de Klerk

Batting Style: Right-Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Right Arm Medium

Role: All Rounder

Nadine de Klerk, who recently featured in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year, is a South African all-rounder and has played 48 T20Is so far, scoring 439 runs at an average of 27.43 and a strike rate of 100.45.

She has also demonstrated proficiency as a bowler, securing 35 wickets in WT20Is with an economy rate of 7.19.

Her standout performance occurred in August 2022 during the Commonwealth Games match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where she achieved her best figures of 3 wickets for 7 runs in 4 overs against Sri Lanka.

Klerk is known for her attacking batting and accurate bowling. She has also showcased her class in the Women's Big Bash League and The Hundred as well where she played for Brisbane Heat and Oval Invincibles, respectively.

Making her international debut against India in the 2017 South Africa Quadrangular Series, she has played some crucial innings for her national team.

Nadine de Klerk played her first T20I match against India as well during Women's Twenty20 International cricket (WT20I) in 2018 and played recently in a T20I series in Australia.

