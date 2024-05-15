A look at qualification scenario for franchises in contention for IPL 2024 playoffs

NEW DELHI: The 19-run win of Delhi Capitals (DC) over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) blew the door wide open for franchises that are attempting to qualify for the remaining two sports of the IPL 2024 playoffs. Apart from these two franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in contention to feature in the final four. Here is looking at the qualification scenarios for each team.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
If SRH manages to score points in their remaining two games, RCB can finish above CSK to qualify for the playoffs. In their final game against CSK, if they defend a total, they will need to win by at least 18 runs. If they are chasing a target, then they need to win in 18.1 overs. In the scenario where SRH loses both of their games, RCB can be qualified for the playoffs.
Chennai Super Kings
A victory for CSK against RCB will ensure their qualification for the playoffs. If they lose by a smaller margin of runs, their net run rate will still stay higher than RCB's. If they lose the game, then they might also have to hope that SRH loses both of their remaining games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH is just one point away from qualification. If a game gets washed out due to rain or if they win even one of their remaining two games, then SRH will qualify for the playoffs. In case SRH loses both of their games and RCB defeats CSK by a margin, causing CSK's net run rate to drop below that of SRH, the Pat Cummins side will qualify for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals
DC finished the IPL 2024 group stage with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.377. DC's chances of making the playoffs are tough yet possible. CSK needs to beat RCB and finish with 16 points. Along with this, SRH needs to lose in their games by huge margins, which results in their net run rate dropping below that of DC.
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG can make it to 14 points if they win their final game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). But they require a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. They will need to defeat MI by a huge margin and hope that the other results fall in their favour, which can help them qualify.