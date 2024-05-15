A look at qualification scenario for franchises in contention for IPL 2024 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

If SRH manages to score points in their remaining two games, RCB can finish above CSK to qualify for the playoffs. In their final game against CSK, if they defend a total, they will need to win by at least 18 runs. If they are chasing a target, then they need to win in 18.1 overs. In the scenario where SRH loses both of their games, RCB can be qualified for the playoffs.