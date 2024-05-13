A look at IPL 2024 playoff scenarios as RCB, CSK move closer with crucial wins

NEW DELHI: With just eight games remaining in the IPL 2024 league stage, only the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have qualified for the playoffs, while three positions remain vacant. Here's how the teams in contention compare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB's fifth consecutive win has catapulted them to fifth place on the points table, a position that appeared practically unattainable three weeks ago when they fell by a run to KKR, their sixth defeat in a row. They currently have 12 points, with a potential to reach 14 when they play CSK. That might offer them a chance to enter the playoffs, but only if other outcomes go their way since SRH and LSG can both advance to the round of 16 and knock RCB out.
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's win over RR moves them closer to a playoff berth, but they are far from guaranteed to qualify. If they lose against RCB and remain on 14, four teams may still finish ahead of them in points: KKR, RR, SRH, and LSG. Given their strong net run rate, CSK will finish in the top four if they defeat RCB in their last game. If they lose to RCB, they must pray that either SRH or LSG remain below 16 points.
Rajasthan Royals
Three defeats in a row means RR haven't yet sealed their playoff spot. Four other teams can still get to 16 or more, but one of those teams is LSG, whose NRR is -0.769. It's highly unlikely they will challenge RR's run rate even with two wins (and two losses for RR), but the Royals will need a win or two to seal a top-two finish.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH's run rate of 0.406 is far higher than that of LSG, and a win in their next two games should secure qualification. Two wins might put them in contention for a top-two finish. However, if they lose both matches, they may be in trouble since CSK and RCB might finish ahead of them on NRR.
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG's weak net run rate means they require 16 points to remain competitive. Even then, they may fall short if CSK and SRH both finish on 16, as their NRRs are significantly higher. Even if the Royals lose two games, it is exceedingly improbable that LSG will catch up to them on run rate.