A look at IPL 2024 playoff scenarios as RCB, CSK move closer with crucial wins

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB's fifth consecutive win has catapulted them to fifth place on the points table, a position that appeared practically unattainable three weeks ago when they fell by a run to KKR, their sixth defeat in a row. They currently have 12 points, with a potential to reach 14 when they play CSK. That might offer them a chance to enter the playoffs, but only if other outcomes go their way since SRH and LSG can both advance to the round of 16 and knock RCB out.