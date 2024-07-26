A look at India's landmarks in Olympics

Kickstarting an era of dominance

The 1928 Olympics in Amstredam kicked off an era forever cherished in Indian sports history, as Indian hockey team won first of its eight gold medals. Till this day, India has won eight gold, a silver and three bronze medals in hockey. In Tokyo 2020, India won its first medal, a bronze, in hockey in over 40 years, since its gold medal at the 1980 edition of the competition.