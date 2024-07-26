A look at India's landmarks in Olympics

NEW DELHI: India will kickstart their Paris Olympics 2024 journey from July 25 onwards. The contingent will be aiming to outdo country's best-ever medal tally of seven, including a gold, two silvers and four bronze medals. Here is a look at several landmarks of India's Olympics history ahead of the beginning of the competition.
1900 Olympics
This was India's first-ever Olympic appearance, though not as an independent nation. Norman Pritchard won two medals for India, both silver in 200 m and 200 m hurdles.
Kickstarting an era of dominance
The 1928 Olympics in Amstredam kicked off an era forever cherished in Indian sports history, as Indian hockey team won first of its eight gold medals. Till this day, India has won eight gold, a silver and three bronze medals in hockey. In Tokyo 2020, India won its first medal, a bronze, in hockey in over 40 years, since its gold medal at the 1980 edition of the competition.
First appearance as independent nation
In 1948, India made its first-ever appearance at the Olympics as an independent nation in London. India won only one medal, a gold in men's hockey.
First individual medalist of independent India
Wrestler KD Jadhav was India's first-ever individual medalist after independence, winning a bronze in bantamweight category.
First individual gold medalist
Shooter Abhinav Bindra made history in 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first-ever Indian player to win an individual gold medal. He won a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle competition.
First woman to win an Olympic medal
Karnam Malleswari made the country proud by becoming the first-ever female Olympic medalist, securing a bronze in the 69 kg weightlifting competition at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.