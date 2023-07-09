A look at India's highest run-scorers against West Indies in Tests

NEW DELHI: India's all-format tour of West Indies will kick off from July 12 onwards with a series of two Test matches. Ahead of the series, let us look at India's top run scorers against West Indies in longest format of the game.
Sunil Gavaskar
Gavaskar is highest run-scorer for India against West Indies in Tests and highest run-scorer in Tests among both nations. In 27 Tests and 48 innings, he has scored 2,749 runs at an average of 65.45. He has scored 13 centuries and seven fifties, with best score of 236*.
Rahul Dravid
This classy right-hander is India's second-highest run scorer against Windies in Tests. In 23 Tests, he has scored 1,978 runs at an average of 63.80. He has scored five centuries and 13 fifties in 38 innings, with best score of 146.
VVS Laxman
He has scored 1,715 runs in 22 matches and 36 innings against the Windies at an average of 57.16. He has scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries against the Men in Maroon, with best score of 176*.
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar is India's fourth-highest run-scorer against West Indies. In 21 matches and 32 innings, he has scored 1,630 runs at an average of 54.33. He has scored three centuries and 10 half-centuries, with the best score of 179.
Dilip Vengasarkar
This batsman is India's fifth-highest run-scorer against West Indies. In 25 matches and 40 innings, he has scored 1,596 runs at an average of 44.33. He has scored six centuries and seven fifties, with the best score of 159.