A look at Indian football records: Players with most goals, hat-tricks, appearances

MUMBAI: Indian football after years of hard work has started to emerge as a competitive nation in recent years. In India's football history, there are a lot of players and managers who ended up setting records that are still untouched after so many decades and being chased by the current rising team. Here are the Top-5 records in Indian football.
India's longest-serving coach
English football coach Stephen Constantine is India's longest-serving coach in the history of Indian football. He managed India for 73 matches. He managed India for three years (2016 to 2019). The current Indian coach Igor Stimac has managed India in a total of 39 matches.
Most hat-tricks for India
India's current and experienced skipper Sunil Chhetri holds the record of scoring the most number of hattricks for the nation with 4. K. Appalaraju holds the second position with 2 hattricks for the Indian team. Lumsden, a British Indian, was the first to score a hat-trick for the Indian national team
Goalkeeper with most clean sheets for India
The current Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu holds the record for the most number of clean sheets with 24. Subrata Paul holds the second position with 18 clean sheets.
Highest goal-scorer in Indian football
Sunil Chhetri holds the record of the highest goal scorer with 92 goals in his name for the national team. Former Indian skipper Bhaichung Bhutia is in the second position with 42 goals.
Most appearances by a player for the Indian team
Once again the Indian skipper holds another record for the Indian team as he has featured 142 times for the nation. He made his international debut for India against Pakistan in 2005 and in 2018, he became the only the second Indian player in history to play 100 international matches after Bhaichung Bhutia.