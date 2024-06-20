A look at highest totals by Indian women's team in ODIs

NEW DELHI: The India women's cricket team so far have posted five 300-plus totals in ODI format history. Meanwhile, the score of 358/2 vs Ireland in 2017 is still India's highest score against any team in the 50-50 format. Let's take a look at India's highest scores in ODI history.
358/2 vs Ireland in 2017
The India women's cricket team in 2017 scripted history when they scored 358/2 against Ireland, registering their highest-ever ODI score. Electing to bat first, the Women in Blue rode on twin century from openers Deepti Sharma (188) and Punam Raut (109) to achieve India Women’s best score in ODI cricket. Later, Mithali Raj-led India knocked out Ireland Women for 109 in 40 overs to secure a stunning 249-run victory at Potchefstroom.
Source: BCCI Women/ X
333/5 vs England in 2022
India women's second-highest score in ODI cricket came against England in Canterbury in 2022. During the second ODI, captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 143, with assistance from Harleen Deol (58) and Smriti Mandhana (40), to post a huge target of 333/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, England were skittled out for 245 in 44.2 overs, and India won by 88 runs.
Source: BCCI Women/X
325/3 vs South Africa in 2024
The India women’s third-highest score in ODI cricket was registered against South Africa in Bengaluru in 2024. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 325/3 in the second ODI at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Riding on Smriti Mandhana’s 136 off 120 balls and Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 88-ball 103 India posted a huge total on the board.
Source: BCCI Women/ X
317/8 vs West Indies in 2022
Splendid centuries from opener Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur powered India to register its highest total in the history of the showpiece event, 317/8 against the West Indies in an important clash of the ICC ODI World Cup, and their fourth highest in the ODI history.
Source: BCCI Women/ X
302/3 vs South Africa in 2018
Smriti Mandhana belted a 129-ball 135, laced with 14 fours and a six to push India's total to 302/3 in the second game of the three-match One-day International series against South African women.
Source: BCCI Women/ X