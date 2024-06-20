A look at highest totals by Indian women's team in ODIs

333/5 vs England in 2022

India women's second-highest score in ODI cricket came against England in Canterbury in 2022. During the second ODI, captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered an unbeaten 143, with assistance from Harleen Deol (58) and Smriti Mandhana (40), to post a huge target of 333/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, England were skittled out for 245 in 44.2 overs, and India won by 88 runs.

Source: BCCI Women/X