A look at Globe Soccer Awards 2023 winners

DUBAI: The 14th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards was staged on Friday in Dubai. The winners were adjudged by fans from all over the world, along with a jury of International footballing coaches, directors and chairmen.Here’s a rundown of the most prominent winners at the award ceremony
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had a stupendous year in 2023 with both his club and country. Norwegian striker Erling Halaand placed 50 goals last year and was awarded the 'Best Men's Player'.
Spaniard Aitana Bonmati won the Best Women's Player on Friday. The 25-year-old won three major titles in 2023 for FC Barcelona, including UEFA Women's Champions League, Liga F, and Supercopa de Espana Femenina. She also played a crucial role during Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Fan's Favourite Player award at the ceremony. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had a stupendous 2023 as he ended the year after becoming the world's top goal-scorer. Following the landmark, the Portuguese superstar said that he will try to achieve it again next year.
Manchester City was named the Men's Best Club at the award ceremony. They had a stellar 2022-2023 season and also won the prestigious treble after winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup all three in one season.
Pep Guardiola was awarded the Best Coach of the year after he helped Manchester City win the prestigious treble after winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup all three in one season.