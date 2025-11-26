A defeat too loud to ignore: Indian Test cricket faces its moment of reckoning

NEW DELHI: By the end of a bruising Test series, it wasn’t just the scoreboard that told the story; it was the silence of disbelief echoing across Indian cricket.

"Time is the only healer" may sound comforting, but for the current Indian Test side, time feels more like a ticking clock. A back-to-back series loss, capped by a humiliating defeat at home, has left nowhere to hide. The wounds are fresh, the questions louder, and the scrutiny unforgiving.

South Africa's 2–0 sweep was not just historic; it was ruthless. The visitors etched their names into the record books with a 408-run demolition in the second Test, India’s heaviest defeat in the format. It marked only the Proteas’ second-ever Test series win on Indian soil, and their first since 2000, making the result all the more damning for the hosts.

The Guwahati decider became a showcase of South African dominance. What began as a cautious innings turned monumental through Senuran Muthusamy’s resolute 109 and Marco Jansen's commanding 93, pushing the total to a formidable 489. Jansen then switched roles seamlessly, tearing through India’s batting with a fiery 6-48 as the home side crumbled to 201.

Refusing to loosen their grip, South Africa extended the advantage. Tristan Stubbs’ assured 94 powered them to 260/5 declared, setting an impossible target. Simon Harmer, already a hero from Kolkata, delivered the final blow with a magical 6/37, dismantling India’s resistance on the last day.

India’s fight was sporadic at best. Sai Sudarshan showed promise, and Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty 54 offered brief hope, but the collapse that followed spoke volumes of a side struggling for identity and direction.

Beyond the boundary, the fallout is intensifying. Critics, former cricketers, and fans alike are questioning selections, strategies, and leadership. Coach Gautam Gambhir now finds himself under the microscope, with BCCI officials expected to seek clear answers from both him and the team management.

The defeat also stings in the larger picture. India’s WTC 2025-27 campaign has taken a severe hit, slipping to fifth in the standings with a PCT of 48.15, overtaken even by arch-rivals Pakistan. South Africa, meanwhile, surge with confidence, boasting 36 points and a commanding 75 per cent PCT as they tighten their grip near the summit.

As the focus shifts to the upcoming ODI series starting November 30, the narrative remains uneasy. Fans may forgive, but critics will not forget easily. The reasons behind this collapse will unfold in time but for now, one truth stands stark and unshaken.

Indian cricket is at a crossroads, and every decision from here on could define its future.