5th T20I: Australia wins toss and bowls, India replaces Chahar with Arshdeep

BENGALURU: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the fifth and final T20I against India here on Sunday.

Australia made just one change, bringing back pacer Nathan Ellis for all-rounder Chris Green.

On the other hand, the 'Men in Blue' also made a change, bringing in pacer Arshdeep Singh for seamer Deepak Chahar.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that Chahar had to return home due to a medical emergency.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff and Tanveer Sangha.