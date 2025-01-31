Begin typing your search...

    31 Jan 2025
    4th T20I: England wins the toss, opts to bowl against India
    Varun Chakravarthy with teammates celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the third T20 cricket match between India and England 

    PUNE: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted field against India in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

    India have brought in pacer Arshdeep Singh, fit-again Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in place of Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.

    England have also made a couple of changes with pacer Saqib Mahmood and batter Jacob Bethel replacing Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

    India lead the five-match series 2-1.

    Teams:

    India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

    England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

    India vs England
