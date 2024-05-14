4-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane confirms Man Utd exit

NEW DELHI: Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has announced that he will not be renewing his contract with the Premier League club at the end of the season, via an emotional video on social media.

The center back joined United in 2021 from Real Madrid, a club where he spent more than a decade and solidified his status as one of the greatest fullbacks of his time.

He spent the majority of this season with Manchester United on the sidelines due to injury struggles. His last appearance came against Chelsea on April 4, where he was subbed off to a muscular injury.

“To you guys, the supporters of Manchester United. Its been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club and you have to play for Man United to understand what that represents For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me for life,” said the four-time Champions League winner in a video posted on X.

Varane was a part of the squad which faced Manchester City in the finals of the 2023 FA Cup and the defender recalled the memory of that game with great fondness. Although Varane will not be a part of the playing XI, the 2024 F.A Cup final rematch against Manchester City will also be his last game with the club.

“When the fans go to Wembley (2023 F.A Cup final vs Manchester City), it’s something they remember for life, to share that moment with them was absolutely amazing,” added the 31 year old Frenchman.

Manchester United are in the middle of what is one of their worst ever seasons in the league. The team has struggled with injuries throughout the season which have them currently sitting at 8th place with two games to go.

Varane embraced the tough times with the club and gave the fans one final glimmer of hope at the end of his message. “Despite the fact that it was a difficult season I am positive for the future. The new owners (Jim Ratcliffe) are coming in with a great plan and a great strategy. I’ll see you all at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season.It’s going to be a very emotional day for me,” concluded the 2018 World Cup winner.