3rd Test: Post-lunch session on Day 4 resumes after rain interruption

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Dec 2024 11:17 AM IST
    BRISBANE: Play resumed in the post-lunch session after a rain interruption of little over an hour on day four of the third Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

    India were 180/6 in 51.5 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9) offering resistance to the Aussies.

    India are behind by 265 runs, and 65 runs away from avoiding a follow-on.

    It may be recalled that the first day of the ongoing Gabba Test was a near washout, besides rain disrupting the proceedings on Day 3.

    The five-match series is level at 1-1.

