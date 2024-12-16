3rd Test: Isa Guha apologises for making 'primate' comment over Bumrah

BRISBANE: Former England women’s cricketer Isa Guha has apologised for any offence caused by her calling India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah a ‘primate’ while commentating on the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia.

During the first session of day two’s play at the Gabba, Bumrah was in the middle of his blistering spell when Isa said on Fox Sports, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit.”

The use of the word ‘primate’ caused a big stir considering the searing tension between the two cricket teams during the 2008 Monkeygate scandal. Ahead of day three’s play at the Gabba, Isa made an apology in the build-up to day three’s play.

"Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. Firstly, I’d like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect for others, and if you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players and someone that I admire greatly as well.

“I am an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I am trying to frame the enormity of his achievements, and I have chosen the wrong word and for that I am deeply sorry.

"As someone who is also of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there. I hope this doesn’t overshadow what has been a great Test match so far, and I look forward to seeing how it progresses. Once again, I am really, really sorry," she said.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri appreciated Isa for addressing the issue and making the apology live on television. “Brave woman, to do it on live television and apologise, it takes some steel. You heard it from the horse’s mouth."

“As far as I’m concerned, game over. People are entitled to make mistakes. We are all human. To own up and say, ‘I’m sorry’ … it takes courage. She’s done it. Let’s move on. As far as the Indian team, there is a Test on and they want to focus on the game," he said.