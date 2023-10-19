37th National Games Goa 2023 begins with lamp-lighting ceremony by CM Pramod Sawant

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated 37th National Games Goa was inaugurated at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on Thursday with a lamp-lighting ceremony by the Chief Guest of the event, Hon’ble Chief Minister Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.

The Chief Minister received a floral welcome by the Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Goa, Shri. Govind Gaude.

Mrs. Jennifer Monserrate, MLA for Taleigao; Shri. Amitabh Sharma, Chairman GTCC & Executive Council Member IOA; Smt. Swetika Sachan, Secretary (Sports) & CEO, NGOC; Dr. Geeta Nagvenkar, Jt. CEO and Executive Director, SAG; Shri. Krishna (Daji) Salkar, MLA Vasco Da Gama; Ms. Shiny De Oliveira, a member of the Zilla Panchayat; and Mrs. Jennifer De Oliveira, the Sarpanch, also graced the event with their presence.

The presence of the dignitaries ignited the spirit of the players and encouraged them to perform their best. Moreover, the Chief Minister, Sports Minister and the MLA boosted the vigour of the spectators and students by showcasing their badminton skills on the court.

The appearance of Moga, the mascot of the National Games, in the stadium added an element of excitement among the spectators. The stadium was filled with the chants of Moga by students and spectators alike. This ceremony also marked the beginning of the Badminton tournament, which started at the same venue.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant said, “I welcome all the athletes and officials from across the country. With his vision of One Nation One Spirit, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji will be with us to officially inaugurate the Games (on October 26). This is a dream we have harboured for the past 10 years and immense efforts have been placed to host the event to the picturesque shores of Goa. This edition of the National Games will be a great success. I hope it will serve as the perfect platform for all athletes to shine in the future at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. Keeping up the sporting spirit, I request everyone in Goa to welcome our badminton players and officials from across India with open arms.”

The official opening ceremony of the 37th National Games Goa will take place on October 26th at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda and inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Goa, Shri. Govind Gaude said, “This was indeed a proud moment for India and Goa. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has got a great vision and encourages each athlete to take India ahead in the field of sports. I welcome our Hon’ble Chief Minister Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, the local MLA, Sarpanch, along with all the badminton players, officials, delegates, and the students present here."