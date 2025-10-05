2W National Racing Championship: Jagathishree Kumaresan scripts fairytale victory

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) scripted a fairytale victory starting from last on the grid in the Girls (Stock 165cc) to overshadow a commanding win by Rahil Pillarisetty (RACR Castrol Power1) in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category as the duo lit up the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2025 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Having crashed on the out-lap during the qualifying session this morning, defending champion Jagathishree could not set a time and started the race last on the 13-bike grid. But the 21-year-old put in a sensational ride that saw her cut through the field and move into the lead in just three laps and then hold position over the next two for a superb win, her fifth in a row. To top it, she earned a bonus point for the fastest lap of the five-lap race to consolidate her position on top of the leaderboard.

Following her across the finish line were two other Chennai riders, former champion Ann Jennifer (Motul Sparks Racing) who had started from pole position and Rakshitha Dave (RACR Castrol Power1). “Though I started last, I was confident of getting on the podium. I had a good bike, but the credit goes to our mechanics who repaired the bike and made it ready for the race in just a couple of hours after this morning’s crash,” said Jagathishree.

Earlier, 27-year-old Rahil Pillarisetty from Hyderabad had a surprisingly comfortable victory in a race that was red flagged after four of the scheduled six laps were completed following a big crash involving Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) who, though, walked away unhurt.

It was a significant win for Rahil as he pulled away from his nearest rival, 18-year-old Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) from Pune in the championship standings. Sarthak was forced to run wide to avoid a contact with veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) when running second. Though he recovered to regain P2 spot, Rahil had opened a huge lead. Worse still for Sarthak, his airbag got deployed, forcing him on the grass and kicking up mud on the track.

Chiranth, following him, skidded on the dirt and crashed, leading to the stoppage. Sarthak finished second, ahead of Rajini Krishnan who was later disqualified for a “technical infringement”, thus elevating Rakshith Dave (Petronas TVS Racing) to P3.

The day’s other winners in the National Championship included Chennai’s Kamal Navas, a privateer, who took the honours in the Super Stock Intermediate 165cc race for his second win of the season and Mohamed Mikail (Mad Rabbit Racing) moved up one spot to P1 after race winner Shyam Sundar (KYT Helmet ISBK Racing) was disqualified for “technical infringement” in the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) category.

In the day’s last race, Coimbatore’s Senthilkumar (Rockers Racing) recorded his first win of the season in the Pro-Stock 200cc Open race. It was a close finish as the lead kept changing hands through the six laps before Senthil yet again moved ahead to clinch a fine win.