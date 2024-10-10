22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after next month''s Davis Cup finals

Begin typing your search...

    22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after next months Davis Cup finals
    MADRID: Rafael Nadal announced Thursday he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month's Davis Cup finals.

    Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

    In an announcement on social media, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems.

