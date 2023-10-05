2030 FIFA WC will be played across three continents

ZURICH: Morocco, Spain and Portugal have been named hosts of the 2030 soccer World Cup, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary, world soccer body FIFA said on Wednesday.

The inaugural World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts. Spain have been awarded the World Cup weeks after their disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales was forced to step down for alleged sexual assault at the Women’s World Cup.

Wednesday’s decision by FIFA marks the first time the World Cup will be staged across three continents and six countries, which might mean group matches will have to be held in different seasons based on the hemisphere.

“The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation,” FIFA said in a statement.