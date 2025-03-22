2026 World cup qualifiers: Almada's strike puts Argentina on brink of qualification

MONTEVIDEO: Argentina are on the brink of clinching qualification for the 2026 World Cup after beating Uruguay 1-0 in Montevideo.

The World Cup holders, who are top of South America's 10-team qualifying group, were missing Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala because of injury.

But winger Thiago Almada, who is on loan at Lyon from Botafogo, fired in a 25-yard strike to stun the home crowd in the 68th minute.

"When one player is missing, another comes in," said coach Lionel Scaloni.

"How can I not be satisfied, not just for the result but for how they gave it their all. The satisfaction comes from the fact that the team played a complete match."

Uruguay beat Argentina 2-0 in Buenos Aires in last November's reverse fixture, and had come into Friday's game five points behind them in second place.

Argentina avenged that defeat as Almada, 23, fired beyond the dive of Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and into the top corner.

Nicolas Gonzalez was sent off deep into stoppage time for a high challenge but Argentina held on to go six points clear of Ecuador, who beat Venezuela 2-1 with former West Ham and Everton forward Enner Valencia scoring both goals.

There are five qualifiers remaining and the 2022 winners can secure their place at next year's World Cup with a victory at home to third-placed Brazil on Tuesday.