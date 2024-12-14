Begin typing your search...

    2014 champion Stan Wawrinka receives wild-card entry for Australian Open

    Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, beating the recently retired Rafael Nadal in four sets, for his first Grand Slam singles title.

    AuthorAPAP|14 Dec 2024 11:57 AM IST
    2014 champion Stan Wawrinka receives wild-card entry for Australian Open
    X

    Stan Wawrinka

    MELBOURNE: Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka was among nine wild-card entries awarded Friday for the Australian Open in January.

    Tennis Australia said Wawrinka would be joined at Melbourne Park — where the main draw begins on Jan. 12 — by Australians Tristan Schoolkate, Li Tu, James McCabe, Daria Saville, Ajla Tomljanovic, Emerson Jones, Talia Gibson and Maya Joint.

    It said more main draw wild cards and wild-card entries to the qualifying tournament will be announced soon.

    Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, beating the recently-retired Rafael Nadal in four sets, for his first Grand Slam singles title. Wawrinka peaked at world No. 3 with that victory, and later added major titles at the French Open in 2015 and the 2016 U.S. Open.

    The now-39-year-old Swiss player has battled injuries in recent years but advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2020 for the fifth time, marking his last appearance at a major quarterfinal.

    “I'm incredibly grateful to receive a wild card into the Australian Open in 2025,” Wawrinka was quoted as saying. “Melbourne holds such a special place in my heart . . . one of the greatest milestones of my career."

    Stan WawrinkaTennis PlayerMelbourne
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick