1st Women's ODI: WI win toss, opt to bowl; Harmanpreet returns to eleven

VADODARA: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first women's One-Day International here on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the India playing 11 after missing the second and third T20Is at Navi Mumbai because of a knee injury.

India handed debut to off-spinner Pratika Rawal.

India had won the preceding T20I series 2-1, and hold a 26-5 advantage over the Windies in ODIs.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams.