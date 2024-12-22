Begin typing your search...

    1st Women's ODI: WI win toss, opt to bowl; Harmanpreet returns to eleven

    Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the India playing 11 after missing the second and third T20Is at Navi Mumbai because of a knee injury.

    AuthorPTIPTI|22 Dec 2024 2:01 PM IST
    1st Womens ODI: WI win toss, opt to bowl; Harmanpreet returns to eleven
    X

    Harmanpreet Kaur

    VADODARA: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first women's One-Day International here on Sunday.

    Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the India playing 11 after missing the second and third T20Is at Navi Mumbai because of a knee injury.

    India handed debut to off-spinner Pratika Rawal.

    India had won the preceding T20I series 2-1, and hold a 26-5 advantage over the Windies in ODIs.

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh.

    West Indies: Hayley Matthews (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams.

    Harmanpreet KaurWomen's ODI cricket
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick