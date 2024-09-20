1st Test: Bumrah picks four as India bowl out Bangladesh for 149; take 227-run lead

CHENNAI: Fast-bowling Jasprit Bumrah picked 4-50 as a relentless Indian bowling line-up bowled out Bangladesh for 149 in their first innings on day two of the first Test and take a lead of 227 runs on day two of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

As he does mostly, Bumrah was in just a different realm of his own to be the standout bowler for India. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja complemented him by keeping the pressure on to take two scalps each as Bangladesh crumbled in the face of baptism by fire from an exceptional Indian bowling attack in 47.1 overs.

After India’s innings ended at 376, Bumrah struck in the opening over as he changed his angle to come around the wicket and get one to nip back in and go past a shouldering Shadman Islam to hit the top of off-stump. With Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowling attacking lengths, there was no room to breathe easy for the Bangladeshi batters.

In the final over before lunch, Akash knocked down the middle stump of Zakir Hasan with a nip-backer coming in from wide of the crease. On the very next ball, he castled Mominul Haque with a nip-backer going past the batter’s forward defence to hit the off-stump.

Post lunch, Siraj got a ball to hold its line and take the outside edge off Najmul Hossain Shanto’s bat straight to third slip. In the next over, Bumrah got the ball to move late and took a healthy edge of Mushfiqur Rahim’s poke to second slip. Despite relentless lines and lengths from the bowlers, Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan ensured things went Bangladesh’s way.

The duo brought out sumptuous drives off Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep, before Shakib latched on loose deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to get more boundaries.

The 51-run stand for the sixth wicket ended when Das tried to sweep off an outside off-stump ball from Jadeja, but it took the top edge to substitute fielder Dhruv Jurel at deep backward square leg, and fell for 22.

In Jadeja’s next over, Shakib tried to reverse-sweep, but it deflected off his shoe and Rishabh Pant ran forward to take a comfortable catch. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hanged around for hitting three boundaries, before Bumrah got the former to poke at an outside off delivery and the thick outside edge was grabbed by second slip at the stroke of tea.

The final session began with Mehidy and Taskin taking a boundary each off Bumrah, before the ace fast-bowler landed a perfect yorker to rattle middle and leg stumps of the latter. Mehidy and Nahid Rana hit three boundaries collectively before the latter chopped on to his stumps off Siraj to end Bangladesh’s first innings in just 1.5 sessions.

Brief scores: India 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86; Hasan Mahmud 5-83, Taskin Ahmed 3-55) lead Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4-50; Ravindra Jadeja 2-19) by 227 runs