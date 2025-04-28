19th Freyer-LMCA Trophy (U12): Darshan hogs limelight

CHENNAI: Off-spinner B Darshan came up with a brilliant spell of five for 12 to bowl Greenfield CA to a thumping nine-wicket win over St. Joseph CA in the 19th Freyer-LMCA Trophy (U12).

St. Joseph CA was skittled out for 57 and in reply Greenfield CA reached the target in 10.5 overs with Ryan Anthony remaining not out on 26.

Brief Scores: St. Joseph CA 231/7 in 25 overs (L Dheeraj Sai 50, S Khavineesh 53, KV Amuthan 2/25) bt Nathella CA 58 in 14.5 overs (TVS Akshat 3/30, G Samuel 3/9, Lishan 3/15); Little Masters CA 172/8 in 25 overs (Sidhant Khetpalia 45, Yuvan Mardia 46, RK Ranjan 2/21, P Sarvesh 2/31) bt Nathella CA 61 in 19.2 overs (Laksh Mundra 3/3, Yuvaan Surana 3/8); St. Joseph CA 57 in 25 overs (B Darshan 5/12, Harisashwik 2/13, Sachit KAG 2/2) lost to Greenfield CA 59/1 in 10.5 overs (Ryan Anthony 26*)