19th Freyer-LMCA Trophy U-12 tournament: Mokshgna sizzles with ball

CHENNAI: Left-arm medium pacer K Mokshgna Naidu’s incredible spell of five for 20 helped Padma Sarangapani CA beat Nathella CA by 37 runs in the 19th Freyer-LMCA Trophy U-12 tournament here.

Batting first, Padma Sarangapani scored 133 for eight with K Arjun top-scoring with 49. In reply, Nathella CA was bowled out for 96.

Brief Scores: Green Field CA 203/7 in 25 overs (Ryan Anthony 45, AJ Arush Eion 31, R Sai Sachin 37) bt Nathella CA 91/5 in 25 overs.

St. Joseph CA 182/5 in 25 overs (TVS Akshat 39, Aadil Asrani 61) bt Padma Sarangapani CA 104/9 in 25 overs.

Padma Sarangapani CA 133/8 in 25 overs (K Arjun 49) bt Nathella CA 96 in 21.4 overs (K Mokshgna Naidu 5/20).

St. Joseph CA 201/6 in 25 overs (Aaryan Rao 55, G Sarvesh 37, TVS Akshat 44) bt Little Masters CA 147 in 23.2 overs (Yuvan Mardia 62, D Yojith 3/28).