12-year-old Krishna charts golden course in Indian Sailing

CHENNAI: It was the time when the world was in the grip of COVID pandemic, learning new ways of social interactions marked by social distancing. That was when his parents took the young boy to Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) and introduced him to sailing, one of the rare sporting activities allowed during the period.

In just a few years, Krishna Venkitachalam, now just 12 years of age, is widely considered as one of India’s most promising young sailors, who is charting a steady course through the competitive waters of Optimist sailing: a class for under-15 sailors in single-handed dinghies that lays the foundation for future champions.

Krishna’s rise began during the pandemic, when most other sports were shut down. “During COVID, sailing was one of the few sports that were allowed because of natural distancing,” his mother, Smrithi Ramkrishnan, tells DT Next. What started as a summer camp outing quickly turned into a calling. Within a year, Krishna had already entered national-level regattas, racing against competitors nearly twice his age.

Today, he’s one of the promising names in the Optimist circuit. After winning a silver at the Monsoon Regatta in Hyderabad in June, Krishna followed it up with a gold and overall champion’s title at the Yachting Association of India’s Youth and Junior Multiclass Sailing Championship in Mysuru. It was his best performance so far, and a clear marker of progress from the bronze he won at the same event last year.

“He was playful when I first met him,” recalls Chitresh Tatha, Krishna’s coach and the youngest sailor from India to take part in the Asian Games. “I could see he enjoyed being on the water, but there was work to be done. Over time, he’s realised the sport demands focus and effort.” Chitresh, who has been coaching for just over a year, took Krishna under his wing last season and has overseen his rise since.

Sailing is demanding not just physically, but logistically. Regattas typically span a week or more, requiring training in unfamiliar waters, adaptability to weather, and time away from school. Krishna has taken part in nearly ten major events since last July. “He’s done more sailing than schooling in the last year,” laughs Chitresh. “But it’s not just time spent. It’s the quality. We trained in Thailand before the Asian Championships and also sent him to Portugal for a clinic with my former coach. Big waves, cold winds—it all helps shape his skillset.”

Despite the intense schedule, Krishna manages his academics with help from his school and family. “It’s not easy,” admits Smrithi. “But if he’s showing the promise, we will support him. His father always dreamt of playing sports at a national level. That dream now lives through Krishna.”

The support is not just emotional. Competitive sailing comes with significant financial demands. International training and equipment costs stack up quite high. “Unlike some sports where matches finish in a day, a sailing competition means 10 to 14 days of travel, preparation, and racing,” explains Smrithi.

The sport also demands emotional resilience. At eight, Krishna’s boat capsized during a race. “I was terrified, watching from shore,” Smrithi remembers. “But he came back laughing, saying it capsized five times. That’s when I knew he wasn’t afraid of this.”

What keeps Krishna going is the thrill of racing and the friendships formed at sea. “It feels weird not sailing,” he says. “We meet so many people who become friends for life.”

Training for Krishna now happens most evenings. After school, he heads straight to the club for two to three hours on the water. “We focus on something different each day: technique, tactics, race simulation,” says Chitresh. “Sometimes I sail with him as a sparring partner. It keeps the training fresh.”

Chennai’s waters are challenging, which makes them an excellent training ground. “The waves here are similar to what you’d find globally,” Chitresh adds. “Only the temperature changes, which we try to adapt to with overseas training.” Krishna’s development has also been helped by Tamil Nadu’s recent push to promote sailing, with new schemes and infrastructure under way, including a new sailing academy at Marina Beach set to open in the near future.

As Krishna eyes future championships and, eventually, a transition to bigger sailing classes beyond Optimist, Chitresh remains cautiously optimistic. “We’ll see where he’s at in a year’s time. Height, strength, and interest all play a role in deciding his next class. But what matters most is that it stays fun, even as the stakes rise.”

For now, Krishna sails on, with the wind at his back, the water ahead, and a growing belief that he is destined for bigger heights.