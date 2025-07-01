11-yr-old Chennai sailor wins bronze in National C'ship

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Vantava Raguraman secured a bronze medal in the Optimist category at the 2025 YAI Youth and Junior Multiclass Sailing Championship, representing Tamil Nadu against some of the country’s top junior sailors. The event was held in Mysuru from 20 to 25 June.

"I'm thrilled to bring home a medal for my team and my State," said Vantava. "The competition was tough, but the support from my coaches, family, and friends kept me motivated. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without them."

Having trained at the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association for the past three years, Vantava has shown steady progress through regional and national competitions. This medal is a major milestone in her young career and makes her the youngest sailor from Tamil Nadu to claim a national medal at this level.

“Her dedication and hard work have truly paid off,” said her coaches, Lingesh and Praveen. “This medal is a testament to her strength and passion for the sport.”

Looking ahead, Vantava has her sights set on international tournaments and hopes to inspire more young sailors across India to follow their dreams in competitive sailing.