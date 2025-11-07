100 years of Hockey India: Junior World Cup trophy tour kicks-off at celebratory event

NEW DELHI: Hockey India marked the centenary milestone with a grand felicitation ceremony, honouring Olympic greats Gurbux Singh, Aslam Sher Khan, Harbinder Singh, Ajith Pal Singh, Ashok Kumar, BP Govinda, Zafar Iqbal, Brig. Harcharan Singh, Vineet Kumar, Mir Ranjan Negi, Romeo James, Asunta Lakra, and Subhadra Pradhan for their invaluable contribution to the game and the legacy they created.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who graced the occasion along with Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, praised Indian hockey’s remarkable journey and its impact on the nation’s sporting identity.

“The sport has seen many phases, and it was through hockey at the Olympics that we showed the world what India can achieve in sports,” said Mandaviya. “With its rich history, Indian hockey is once again rising and moving towards another Olympic medal.”

The celebrations kicked off with an exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI, led by Mandaviya himself, and the Hockey India XI, captained by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. The Sports Minister’s XI triumphed 3-1, with Beauty Dungdung, Salima Tete, and Krishna Pathak scoring, while Manpreet Singh netted the lone goal for the opposition. The match featured both men’s and women’s national players and set the tone for the day’s festivities.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of 100 Years of Indian Hockey, a commemorative book chronicling the sport’s evolution from its golden Olympic debut in 1928 to its resurgence in recent years. A special photo exhibition displayed rare archival photographs and memorabilia, tracing the nation’s rich hockey heritage.

“It’s an emotional moment to return to the very ground where I began my own journey,” Tirkey said. “Today’s celebration is a tribute to those who laid the foundation of Indian hockey a century ago and to every player who has brought glory to the country.”

The centenary spirit spread across the nation, with over 36,000 players participating in 1,000 exhibition matches across 500 districts. The event also marked the start of a 20-city trophy tour for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, to be hosted in Tamil Nadu.