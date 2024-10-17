Begin typing your search...

    10-wicket win for TN women

    After restricting Mizoram to 52 for seven, TN chased down the score in 8.3 overs.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2024 11:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-17 18:01:15  )
    10-wicket win for TN women
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned an emphatic 10-wicket win over Mizoram in the first round of Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 at Kotambi Stadium B Ground, Vadodara on Thursday.

    After restricting Mizoram to 52 for seven, TN chased down the score in 8.3 overs.

    Brief scores: Mizoram 52/7 in 20 overs (S Anusha 2/8) lost to Tamil Nadu 55 for no loss in 8.3 overs (L Nethra 20*, Arshi Choudhary 33*)

    Tamil NaduMizoramsenior women's T20 tournament
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick