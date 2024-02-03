10 seasons of PKL showcases love for the competition from Indians: Kriti Sanon

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor graced the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi to watch the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matches between Gujarat Giants & Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi K.C. & Bengal Warriors on Friday.

Speaking about her experience at the stadium, Kriti Sanon said, "It's lovely to be here at the stadium. The fact that the Pro Kabaddi League has reached its 10th season shows that the people love the competition and it's amazing to see the players receive an opportunity to showcase their talent."

Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor said, "We saw a lot of people when we entered the stadium. There was a lot of excitement amongst the kabaddi lovers. Additionally, the fans in Delhi have always been amazing."

When asked if he wanted to try his hand at kabaddi, Kapoor said, "We all watch kabaddi and it's a very popular sport. But I think it's a really difficult sport to play. If I ever get a chance to play the character of a kabaddi player, then I'll definitely try it, but I don't think I can play this sport in real life."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Delhi leg will be held until 07 February 2023 before it moves to Kolkata and Panchkula.