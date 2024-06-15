AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the families of three workers from the state who were killed in the June 12 fire accident in Kuwait.

The compensation will be paid to the families under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of three Andhra men killed in Kuwait fire

Ministers from the districts concerned will distribute the relief amount cheques to the families.

Molleti Satyanarayana, and Meesala Eeswarudu, both from East Godavari district and Thamada Lokanadham from Srikakulam district were among the 45 Indians killed in the fire in a seven-storey building in Mangaf, Ahmadi Governorate, while 33 others were injured.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), as the nodal agency for NRIs and migrant matters, is coordinating with the Joint Secretary, Gulf Division, Ministry of External Affairs and AP Bhawan, and extending support to the family members of the deceased in the repatriation of mortal remains the deceased.

The mortal remains will be flown to Visakhapatnam on Saturday for onward transportation to Srikakulam and East Godavari districts. According to an official statement, the Department of Protocol will ensure the smooth transition of mortal remains at the Hyderabad airport for onward transportation to Visakhapatnam. The district administration of Visakhapatnam will receive the mortal remains at the Visakhapatnam airport and district officials of East Godavari and Srikakulam will be present at the airport to ensure smooth onward transportation of mortal remains to respective districts.