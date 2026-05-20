Sofa row returns to haunt TVK, party MLA accused of disrespecting officials

The ruling party legislator was forced to issue a rejoinder after the video went viral on social media, triggering allegations of impropriety.

The meeting with public health department officials was held at the MLA’s personal office, where she meets clients seeking astrological predictions, as her constituency office in Thudiyalur is reportedly under construction. The MLA, who also holds a PhD in astrology, shared images of the meeting on social media, which drew sharp reactions as officials were seated on normal chairs with limited space, while she was seated cosily on a sofa.