‘Operation Sindoor’ is Bharat’s declaration of war against terrorism, its sponsors: Goa BJP chief

PANAJI: BJP Goa president Damodar Naik has said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not just a military strike but Bharat’s firm declaration of war against terrorism and its sponsors.

In a statement on Friday, Naik said that the operation “sends a loud and clear message to the world that Bharat will not tolerate terror in any form, and will go to any extent to eliminate it”.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military strike – it is Bharat's firm declaration of war against terrorism and its sponsors,” said Naik.

The BJP leader said Bharat watched in silence, absorbed the pain, and responded when the time was right.

The Pahalgam attack was not an isolated incident, he said.

“From 26/11 in Mumbai to Pulwama, from Uri to Pahalgam, Bharat has been repeatedly provoked by Pakistan-backed terrorism. But today, under a strong and determined leadership, the country has shown that we will not forget, we will not forgive, and we will hit back,” he said.

Naik, on behalf of the BJP Goa, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his firm leadership and decisive action.

“BJP Goa also congratulates Nari Shakti along with Armed Forces, Navy and Air Force who displayed tremendous courage, precision, and planning in hitting the most critical installations of the Pakistan-sponsored terror network,” he said.

Naik added, “At the same time, we pray for the safety and security of every soldier who is out there, standing tall to protect our nation and our fellow countrymen.”